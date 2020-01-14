A grounded Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sits on the tarmac at terminal 1 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Cenkareng, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Idiots’: Boeing dismissed Lion Air’s call for 737 MAX training a year before crash in Indonesia
- Doing simulator training would have undercut the jet’s selling point: that crews trained on an older 737 version could fly the MAX after just a computer course
- Boeing also failed to tell Lion Air about a new flight-control feature on the MAX that required training so pilots would be able to better respond to malfunctions
Topic | Indonesia
