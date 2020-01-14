In the clear: the attorney general has dismissed sex assault claims against Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Sex assault case against Anwar Ibrahim dismissed by Malaysia’s solicitor general for ‘insufficient evidence’
- The prime minister-in-waiting had been accused of making advances towards Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, a former People’s Justice Party researcher
- Anwar said the claims were politically motivated and designed to prevent him from taking over power from Mahathir Mohamad
Topic | Anwar Ibrahim
