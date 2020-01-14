Some see the case against Tashny as a MeToo moment for Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Southeast Asia

A MeToo moment, Malaysia? Defamation charge against South China Morning Post reporter Tashny Sukumaran withdrawn

  • Malaysia’s attorney general withdraws criminal defamation charge against journalist Tashny Sukumaran
  • Reporter had tweeted about inappropriate physical contact during an exam by a dermatologist
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 11:00pm, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Some see the case against Tashny as a MeToo moment for Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amy Chew

Amy Chew

Amy Chew is a journalist based in Kuala Lumpur who has covered regime change in Asia and parts of the Middle East, giving her a unique insight into the economic, social and political factors that reshapes society.