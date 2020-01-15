President Joko Widodo announces the location of the country’s new capital city. Photo: EPA
Indonesia taps Tony Blair and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince for advice on new capital city
- President Joko Widodo announced last August Indonesia’s capital will move from overcrowded, sinking Jakarta to a site in East Kalimantan province on Borneo island
- The capital’s relocation to a 180,000-hectare site almost triple the size of Jakarta will cost an estimated US$34 billion
Topic | Indonesia
