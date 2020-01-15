The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Man accused of filming women in toilet had ‘master plan’ to flee Singapore
- The 22-year-old student from a top UK university, who is accused of illicitly filming at least 12 female victims, planned to seek asylum overseas
- The prosecution urged a court to lift a gag order, saying that 10 of his victims wanted the man’s identity to be published
