The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Man accused of filming women in toilet had ‘master plan’ to flee Singapore

  • The 22-year-old student from a top UK university, who is accused of illicitly filming at least 12 female victims, planned to seek asylum overseas
  • The prosecution urged a court to lift a gag order, saying that 10 of his victims wanted the man’s identity to be published
Updated: 12:31pm, 15 Jan, 2020

