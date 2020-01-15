In 2018, Vietnam adopted a new penal code containing broad powers to prosecute activists and dissidents. Photo: Reuters
At Vietnam’s ‘Dong Tam Massacre’, activists claim government attacked its own citizens
- A long-running land rights dispute turned deadly last week when Vietnamese police carried out a raid on a village near Hanoi
- Authorities accuse villagers of setting police alight but activists claim thousands of armed officers came to village and opened fire
Topic | Vietnam
In 2018, Vietnam adopted a new penal code containing broad powers to prosecute activists and dissidents. Photo: Reuters