In 2018, Vietnam adopted a new penal code containing broad powers to prosecute activists and dissidents. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At Vietnam’s ‘Dong Tam Massacre’, activists claim government attacked its own citizens

  • A long-running land rights dispute turned deadly last week when Vietnamese police carried out a raid on a village near Hanoi
  • Authorities accuse villagers of setting police alight but activists claim thousands of armed officers came to village and opened fire
Topic |   Vietnam
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:47pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

In 2018, Vietnam adopted a new penal code containing broad powers to prosecute activists and dissidents. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE