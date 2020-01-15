Mask-clad residents ride in a jeepney as they evacuate their homes in Laurel town, Batangas province, on January 15, 2020. Photo: AFP
Taal Volcano: 82,000 displaced in Philippines as danger zones become ‘ghost towns’
- The erupting volcano has also caused some US$11 million in losses for farmers in surrounding provinces, as tourists stay away
- Experts say it is difficult to predict how long the volcano could remain at the current heightened level of activity
Topic | Taal Volcano
