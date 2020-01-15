Singapore debt collector Peh Chong Wee turned up at a debtor's workplace in Chinese funeral garb. Photo: Screengrab from Facebook
Singapore debt collector wears Chinese funeral outfit to harass victim, gets 5 weeks’ jail

  • Peh Chong Wee, 59, picked a ‘creative’ debt collection method as his reputation was staked on getting debtors to make repayments on time, his lawyer said
  • After being arrested, Peh attempted to run away from his cell by distracting police officers
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online
Updated: 9:57pm, 15 Jan, 2020

