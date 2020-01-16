Singapore Airlines said it would assist in investigations if police contacted them over the matter. Photo: AFP
German vlogger gets death threat over critical review of Singapore Airlines

  • Josh Cahill described SIA cabin crew as a ‘letdown’, as they did not spend much time engaging with passengers
  • He said he has previously made more critical reviews of other airlines, but this was the first time he had received such backlash
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online
Updated: 9:15pm, 16 Jan, 2020

