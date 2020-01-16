Singapore Airlines said it would assist in investigations if police contacted them over the matter. Photo: AFP
German vlogger gets death threat over critical review of Singapore Airlines
- Josh Cahill described SIA cabin crew as a ‘letdown’, as they did not spend much time engaging with passengers
- He said he has previously made more critical reviews of other airlines, but this was the first time he had received such backlash
Topic | Singapore
Singapore Airlines said it would assist in investigations if police contacted them over the matter. Photo: AFP