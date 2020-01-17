Oscar Albayalde resigned in October 2018 after serving as Philippine police chief for more than a year. Photo: AP
Ex-police chief Oscar Albayalde, who oversaw Duterte’s drug war, to be charged for corruption in Philippines
- Oscar Albayalde allegedly protected officers accused of failing to account for 163kg of drugs and US$191,000 of seized money
- He has repeatedly denied the corruption charge, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ jail
Topic | Crime
