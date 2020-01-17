A China coast guard ship is seen during a patrol at Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone sea in the north of Natuna island, on January 11, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

China admits fishing in Indonesian-claimed waters in South China Sea, vows to resolve things in ‘friendly manner’

  • China’s Ambassador Xiao Qian says he’s confident Beijing and Jakarta can ‘properly manage the situation’
  • Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea overlaps slightly with China’s ‘nine-dash’ line which marks its expansive claims in the South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Kyodo
Updated: 1:00am, 17 Jan, 2020

