Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's most prolific rapist, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 30 years in prison, but the attorney general is seeking a stronger sentence to ensure he is never released from prison. Photo: AFP
Indonesian rapist Reynhard Sinaga’s 30-year sentence too lenient, says UK attorney general
- The Indonesian PhD student was described as Britain’s worst-known sex offender, after drugging and assaulting at least 195 men
- Britain’s attorney general wants a ‘whole life order’ which would mean Reynhard Sinaga is never eligible for release
Topic | Britain
