A view of Singapore’s central business district. A Singapore man charged with taking obscene videos of at least a dozen female victims has been banned from leaving to continue to his studies in Britain. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore man accused of filming women in toilets barred from leaving to continue studies in UK
- The 22-year-old man, a student at a top British university, is accused of secretly filming 12 women
- This came after a judge last week ruled he was allowed to leave to continue his studies
