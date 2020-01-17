Katie Morley described the dish as chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg. Photo: Twitter
UK woman who said nasi lemak was ‘wickedly bad’ faces anger of Malaysians
- Malaysians and some Singaporeans defended the local dish after journalist Katie Morley expressed disgust with the meal she had on a British Airways flight
- Morley later tweeted saying she did not know about nasi lemak and apologised for any offence caused to Malaysians
Katie Morley described the dish as chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg. Photo: Twitter