Katie Morley described the dish as chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg. Photo: Twitter
UK woman who said nasi lemak was ‘wickedly bad’ faces anger of Malaysians

  • Malaysians and some Singaporeans defended the local dish after journalist Katie Morley expressed disgust with the meal she had on a British Airways flight
  • Morley later tweeted saying she did not know about nasi lemak and apologised for any offence caused to Malaysians
Updated: 6:53pm, 17 Jan, 2020

