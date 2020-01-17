Chee Soon Juan, the secretary general of the opposition Singapore Democratic Party, leaves the Supreme Court after a hearing on January 17, 2020. Photo: AFP
In fake news case, Singapore government says ordinary person would have misread SDP’s posts
- The Singapore Democratic Party was ordered by a minister to correct some online posts under a new fake news law
- Hri Kumar Nair SC, who represented the government in court, said the order was valid as SDP’s statements on retrenchment were misleading to a lay person
