Bricks made of volcanic ash seen outside a brickmaking facility in Binan, Philippines, on January 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Taal Volcano: Philippine city turns ash into bricks to aid rebuilding efforts
- A city neighbouring the province where Taal Volcano is located is collecting ash to turn them into bricks at a state-owned factory
- The facility can produce up to 5,000 bricks a day which will be used to rebuild schools damaged by the eruption
