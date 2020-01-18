Bricks made of volcanic ash seen outside a brickmaking facility in Binan, Philippines, on January 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Taal Volcano: Philippine city turns ash into bricks to aid rebuilding efforts

  • A city neighbouring the province where Taal Volcano is located is collecting ash to turn them into bricks at a state-owned factory
  • The facility can produce up to 5,000 bricks a day which will be used to rebuild schools damaged by the eruption
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 4:05pm, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Bricks made of volcanic ash seen outside a brickmaking facility in Binan, Philippines, on January 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE