A footbridge on Indonesia’s Sumatra island broke while it was packed with people and several fell into the overflowing river below and drowned. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian foot bridge collapses, causing 7 people to drown in river

  • About 30 people had just returned from a tour at a nearby hydropower plant and stopped on the footbridge to take photos of the extreme flow of the river
  • Rescuers are searching for three others, between 14 and 17 years old, still missing and feared dead
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:09am, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A footbridge on Indonesia’s Sumatra island broke while it was packed with people and several fell into the overflowing river below and drowned. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE