A footbridge on Indonesia’s Sumatra island broke while it was packed with people and several fell into the overflowing river below and drowned. Photo: Handout
Indonesian foot bridge collapses, causing 7 people to drown in river
- About 30 people had just returned from a tour at a nearby hydropower plant and stopped on the footbridge to take photos of the extreme flow of the river
- Rescuers are searching for three others, between 14 and 17 years old, still missing and feared dead
Indonesia
