Residents displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption. Photo: Reuters
Taal Volcano: life near eruption was ‘like having a gun pointed’ at residents, officials say
- The simmering volcano has ejected smaller ash plumes for days after a gigantic eruption January 12 sent ash drifting north over Manila, about 65km away
- Officials have now launched a crackdown on residents returning to gather possessions and has decided alternative housing will need to be found long-term
Topic | Taal Volcano
Residents displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption. Photo: Reuters