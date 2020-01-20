Residents displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption. Photo: Reuters
Taal Volcano: life near eruption was ‘like having a gun pointed’ at residents, officials say

  • The simmering volcano has ejected smaller ash plumes for days after a gigantic eruption January 12 sent ash drifting north over Manila, about 65km away
  • Officials have now launched a crackdown on residents returning to gather possessions and has decided alternative housing will need to be found long-term
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Jan, 2020

