Malaysian Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin (front 2nd L) and officials inspect a container. Photo: AFP
Malaysia sends back 150 containers of plastic waste, says it will not be a ‘garbage dump’

  • Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said Malaysia had returned 3,737 metric tonnes to places including France, Britain and the United States
  • The region has been flooded with plastic from more developed economies
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:42pm, 20 Jan, 2020

