Malaysian Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin (front 2nd L) and officials inspect a container. Photo: AFP
Malaysia sends back 150 containers of plastic waste, says it will not be a ‘garbage dump’
- Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said Malaysia had returned 3,737 metric tonnes to places including France, Britain and the United States
- The region has been flooded with plastic from more developed economies
Topic | Malaysia
