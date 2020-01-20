Travellers from Wuhan in China pass body temperature scanners at Narita airport in Japan. Following the spread of the virus to Japan, Malaysia says it is on ‘high alert’. Photo: Kyodo
China coronavirus outbreak: Malaysia on ‘high alert’ ahead of Lunar New Year travel rush
- Thermal scanners being used at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to detect traces of the disease
- Announcement comes as millions of Chinese prepare to travel for Lunar New Year and follows WHO confirmation the virus has spread to Japan and Thailand
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
