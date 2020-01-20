Najib Razak, Malaysia's former prime minister, centre, leaves a courtroom at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex. Photo: Bloomberg
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib’s bid to call handwriting expert a ‘tactical manoeuvre’, says prosecutor
- Prosecutor Datuk V Sithambaram said that the move at such a late stage of the trial clearly showed that the application was an ‘afterthought’
- Najib has been ordered to answer seven charges of misappropriating millions
Topic | Malaysia
