Singapore’s rise against global peers was underpinned by stronger showings in productivity. Photo: Handout
Singapore has shot up the innovation rankings. Guess what happened to Hong Kong
- The city state’s rise against global peers in the Bloomberg Innovation Index was underpinned by stronger showings in productivity and patent activity
- Vietnam tied Singapore for the most-improved title in the region, while Malaysia and Hong Kong each fell one spot
Topic | Singapore
