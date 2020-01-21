A Vietnamese man drinking during a local beer festival in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Vietnam cracks down on drink driving, causing beer sales to drop 25 per cent

  • Under the new law, people driving automobiles or trucks under the influence can be fined as much as 40 million dong (US$1,720) and lose their licence
  • Vietnam is one of the world’s fastest-growing beer markets but there have been several high-profile alcohol-related accidents
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:00pm, 21 Jan, 2020

