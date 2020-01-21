A student from Chulalongkorn University wearing a face mask to protect from the poor air quality in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Travellers to Thailand over Lunar New Year may have to contend with smog blanketing Bangkok
- Pollution Control Department issued 52-page national action plan but it is unclear how many, if any, of the measures it suggested were implemented
- About 800,000 visitors from China were expected to visit over Lunar New Year, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand
