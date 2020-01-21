Thai Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy after being accused of Illuminati links

  • Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has emerged as the most prominent opponent to the government and former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha
  • The case, accepted by the Constitutional Court in July, included the allegation that the party’s triangular logo signifies association with the Illuminati
Reuters
Updated: 1:46pm, 21 Jan, 2020

