In 2014, Malaysia Airlines was taken private by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia Airlines desperately needs investors. Which carriers have made offers?
- The airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies: the disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday five proposals had been received as part of a review that started last year
Topic | Malaysia
