An elderly Malaysian woman waits to cast her vote in Kuala Lumpur during the 2018 general election. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s states set to rapidly age as they fail to retain young talent

  • By 2040, nearly one-quarter of the population will be aged 60 or over in some areas, according to the latest government forecasts
  • Researchers say this rise in older people is being fuelled by an exodus of the young, frustrated at a lack of skilled jobs
Updated: 10:40am, 22 Jan, 2020

