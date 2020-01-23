Malaysia will forgo revenue from spectrum auctions and instead will allocate airwaves to a consortium of carriers. Photo: DPA
Malaysia to follow in China’s footsteps with 5G airwaves on the cheap
- The government will forgo revenue from spectrum auctions and instead allocate airwaves to a consortium of carriers starting after April
- Commercial 5G services may be available in Malaysia by the third quarter of this year, according to the Communications and Multimedia Commission
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia will forgo revenue from spectrum auctions and instead will allocate airwaves to a consortium of carriers. Photo: DPA