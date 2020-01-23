Li Shengwu speaks at the 2015 state funeral of his grandfather, Lee Kuan Yew. Photo: Singapore Prime Minister's Office
Singapore’s Attorney General rejects Lee Kuan Yew grandson’s ‘contrived excuses’ for snubbing contempt of court case
- Li Shengwu has declared he will no longer take part in a contempt of court case against him, blaming the actions of the Attorney General’s Chambers
- The AGC has hit back, rejecting his complaints and saying his ‘conduct suggests a sense that he is above the law’
