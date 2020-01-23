A sugarcane vendor pictured outside a wholesale vegetable market in Bangalore, India. Photo: AP
Malaysia looks to sweeten India up by buying more sugar after palm oil dispute
- Sources familiar with discussions said Malaysia’s top sugar refiner had offered to buy more of the commodity to appease India
- New Delhi effectively halted Malaysian palm oil imports earlier this month apparently in retaliation to Mahathir Mohamad’s comments
Topic | Malaysia
