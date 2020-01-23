Aung San Suu Kyi says that refugees have exaggerated the abuses against them. Photo: ICJ / AFP
International court orders Myanmar to create laws to protect Rohingya Muslims
- Ruling comes as Aung San Suu Kyi releases editorial saying that Rohingya refugees have exaggerated abuses against them
- The international court’s rulings are final and without appeal, but it has no real way of enforcing them
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
