A staff member at Changi Airport screens the body temperatures of arriving passengers on January 22, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: man from Wuhan confirmed as Singapore’s first case
- The 66-year-old man arrived in Singapore on January 20 with nine others on a China Southern flight
- Authorities are also awaiting the results of a confirmatory test of another person from Wuhan who tested positive for the virus during an initial sample test
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
