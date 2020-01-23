A staff member at Changi Airport screens the body temperatures of arriving passengers on January 22, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: man from Wuhan confirmed as Singapore’s first case

  • The 66-year-old man arrived in Singapore on January 20 with nine others on a China Southern flight
  • Authorities are also awaiting the results of a confirmatory test of another person from Wuhan who tested positive for the virus during an initial sample test
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Today Online

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Jan, 2020

