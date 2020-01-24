China visitors inspect a model of a public housing estate to be launched in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Wealthy Chinese in Singapore for Lunar New Year may spend the holiday buying luxury real estate
- Inquiries before the holiday period typically increase at least 15 per cent, and that demand has intensified over the past two years
- Sales to Chinese buyers of flats S$5 million (US$3.7 million) or more doubled in the third quarter of 2019 from the same period of 2018
Topic | Asia housing and property
