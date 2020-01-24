Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Najib Razak’s stepson Riza Aziz sued by ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ for US$300 million

  • Riza was CEO of Red Granite Pictures, which bought the rights to Belfort’s memoirs and its sequel allegedly using funds siphoned from 1MDB
  • In his suit, Belfort claims he was deceived about the source of the funds and the scandal engulfing 1MDB has curtailed his ability to profit further
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 2:40pm, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE