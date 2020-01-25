A Malaysian health official checks passengers going through a thermal scanner upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 21, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Malaysia confirms three cases; Australia reports first case
- Malaysia’s cases included the wife and grandchildren of a man from Wuhan who was confirmed as Singapore’s first coronavirus case
- In Australia, a man who visited Wuhan was diagnosed with the virus after returning to Melbourne
