US navy helicopter crashes in Philippine Sea, crew of five rescued

  • The MH-60 helicopter ‘went down while conducting routine operations’, the US 7th fleet said in a statement
  • Three of the crew were transported to the naval hospital in Okinawa for evaluation, while the other two returned to the USS Blue Ridge vessel
DPA
Updated: 9:54pm, 25 Jan, 2020

A MH-60 helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background. Photo: Reuters
