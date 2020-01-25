A MH-60 helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background. Photo: Reuters
US navy helicopter crashes in Philippine Sea, crew of five rescued
- The MH-60 helicopter ‘went down while conducting routine operations’, the US 7th fleet said in a statement
- Three of the crew were transported to the naval hospital in Okinawa for evaluation, while the other two returned to the USS Blue Ridge vessel
Topic | The Philippines
