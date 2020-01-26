Sungai Buloh Hospital outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where three Chinese citizens have been placed in isolation and are being closely monitored after testing positive for coronavirus. A fourth case was later confirmed in Johor. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Singapore and Malaysia both report fourth confirmed cases
- The patients travelled to Singapore and Malaysia from Wuhan in China, where the new coronavirus originated
- Officials are tracing those who were in contact with the patients
Sungai Buloh Hospital outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where three Chinese citizens have been placed in isolation and are being closely monitored after testing positive for coronavirus. A fourth case was later confirmed in Johor. Photo: EPA-EFE