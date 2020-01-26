Sungai Buloh Hospital outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where three Chinese citizens have been placed in isolation and are being closely monitored after testing positive for coronavirus. A fourth case was later confirmed in Johor. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

China coronavirus: Singapore and Malaysia both report fourth confirmed cases

  • The patients travelled to Singapore and Malaysia from Wuhan in China, where the new coronavirus originated
  • Officials are tracing those who were in contact with the patients
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:25am, 26 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Sungai Buloh Hospital outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where three Chinese citizens have been placed in isolation and are being closely monitored after testing positive for coronavirus. A fourth case was later confirmed in Johor. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE