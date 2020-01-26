Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (left) meets Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at Putrajaya. Photo: Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia
On Malaysia visit, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh urges all Christians to oppose Trump’s Middle East peace plan

  • The head of Palestine’s de facto sitting government was in Malaysia for a courtesy visit to the country’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
  • Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh says the Trump administration’s ‘deal of the century’ will end any hope of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict
Topic |   Middle East
Nazvi Careem
Updated: 3:59pm, 26 Jan, 2020

