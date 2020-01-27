Philip Jacobson, an editor for the environmental science news outlet Mongabay, was arrested for an alleged visa violation and held in prison for three nights, sparking an outcry over press freedom. Photo: Mongabay
US journalist Philip Jacobson released from prison, faces deportation from Indonesia
- Jacobson was arrested and held for three days after attending a public meeting, sparking an outcry over press freedom in Indonesia
- Officials said his visa did not permit him to conduct journalistic activities
Topic | Indonesia
