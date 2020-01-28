Visitors wear protective face masks at the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on Sunday. Singapore has announced its fifth confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Singapore reports fifth confirmed case

  • Patient is a 56-year-old female Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived on January 18
  • She has been warded in isolation room at National Centre for Infectious Diseases and is in stable condition
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 1:01am, 28 Jan, 2020

