Visitors wear protective face masks at the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on Sunday. Singapore has announced its fifth confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Singapore reports fifth confirmed case
- Patient is a 56-year-old female Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived on January 18
- She has been warded in isolation room at National Centre for Infectious Diseases and is in stable condition
