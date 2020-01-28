Manas Kongpan, a former Thai army officer jailed for human trafficking of Rohingya migrants. Photo: EPA
Thai police pressured to increase human trafficking charges to improve nation’s image, prosecutors claim

  • Thailand has faced criticism in recent years for failing to stop trafficking in textile and seafood sectors but pressure has led to law being misapplied
  • ‘Human trafficking is a political issue in Thailand,’ one prosecutor said, claiming police are pressured to conflate trafficking and smuggling
Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Jan, 2020

