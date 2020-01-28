Passengers arrive at Manila’s international airport. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines stops issuing tourist visas on arrival to Chinese nationals
- The virus outbreak, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has infected more than 4,000 people and killed more than 100
- Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal and the United States
