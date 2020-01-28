Singapore preschools are ratcheting up precautions against the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Wuhan coronavirus: 1,000 Singapore preschoolers, 500 teachers travelled to China, minister says

  • Preschools in the city state are ratcheting up precautions against the China coronavirus
  • These include temperature checks and leaves of absence for preschoolers and teachers returning from holidays in China
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Today
Today

Updated: 3:32pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore preschools are ratcheting up precautions against the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE