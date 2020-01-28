Visitors wear protective face masks at the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on January 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Singapore confirms two new Chinese coronavirus cases, will bar passengers who passed through Wuhan

  • From noon on Wednesday the city state will turn away visitors from Hubei province who do not already hold visas to the island nation
  • The restriction also applies to people of any nationality who have passed through the province in the past 14 days
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 4:37pm, 28 Jan, 2020

