Visitors wear protective face masks at the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on January 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Singapore confirms two new Chinese coronavirus cases, will bar passengers who passed through Wuhan
- From noon on Wednesday the city state will turn away visitors from Hubei province who do not already hold visas to the island nation
- The restriction also applies to people of any nationality who have passed through the province in the past 14 days
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Visitors wear protective face masks at the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on January 26, 2020. Photo: AFP