A female flogger whips an unmarried woman who was caught with a man in a hotel, on December 10, 2019, in Banda Aceh. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s Aceh hires female floggers to whip women for premarital sex, cuddling in public
- More women in Aceh, a conservative region on Sumatra island, are being charged under sharia law for morality crimes such as cuddling in public or premarital sex
- This has prompted the region to recruit more female enforcement officers to punish offenders
Topic | Indonesia
