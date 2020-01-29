Malaysian authorities help tourists prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: dpa
China coronavirus: Malaysia confirms 3 new infections, taking total cases to 7
- All of the infections in Malaysia are Chinese nationals and new cases involve a four-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and the mother of two children already infected
- The 2019-nCoV, which originated in Wuhan, China has so far claimed 132 lives there and infected more than 6,000 people in several countries
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Malaysian authorities help tourists prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: dpa