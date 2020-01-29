A still from the music video for Stay With You, released by Singaporean singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun to support those affected by the coronavirus. Photo: YouTube
Wuhan virus: new song from Singapore’s JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun strikes chord in China
- Chinese social media users have responded positively to the track, Stay With You, which pays tribute to those working to curb the coronavirus’ spread
- Sharing the song on Weibo, Lin wrote: ‘No matter the challenge, love will always prevail’
