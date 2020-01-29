Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha talks to officials as he visits the patient screening point at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Officials have stepped up monitoring and inspection for the new coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand to screen tour guides for coronavirus after arrival of 25,000 passengers from Wuhan and other Chinese cities
- Thailand has 14 confirmed cases of the virus, more than any country outside China, which has confirmed more than 6,000 cases
- The kingdom recorded 25,029 arrivals at five airports from Wuhan and other affected Chinese cities between January 3 and January 27
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
