Passengers wearing face masks read health advisory card upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysia has warned against spreading fake news about the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Malaysia arrests five for spreading fake news about coronavirus

  • Four people were arrested on Wednesday and one on Tuesday for uploading false information on social media
  • Premier Mahathir Mohamad earlier warned Malaysians against spreading disinformation about the deadly virus
Updated: 11:38pm, 29 Jan, 2020

