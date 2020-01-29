Passengers wearing face masks read health advisory card upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysia has warned against spreading fake news about the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Malaysia arrests five for spreading fake news about coronavirus
- Four people were arrested on Wednesday and one on Tuesday for uploading false information on social media
- Premier Mahathir Mohamad earlier warned Malaysians against spreading disinformation about the deadly virus
