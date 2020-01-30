Proton, launched in 1983, was Malaysia’s market leader in its early years before its sales dropped. It has reversed its fortunes under new leadership. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

How Malaysian carmaker Proton cut costs and revived its fortunes, with plans to expand in Asia

  • Chinese carmaker Geely bought a stake in Proton in 2017 and appointed Li Chunrong to turn it around, eclipsing Honda and Toyota in two years
  • Proton now plans to expand to Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei, while also considering the Middle East
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jan, 2020

